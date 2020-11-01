Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
AFP is reporting that the suspect has been arrested.
AFP is reporting that the suspect has been arrested.
News

Man in Medieval clothes kills at least two

by Ben Graham
1st Nov 2020 6:49 PM

A man dressed in Medieval clothing attacked multiple victims with what police called a "bladed weapon" in Quebec on Saturday night local time, leaving at least two dead.

Police in the Canadian city reported the incident on Twitter shortly before midnight and urged residents to stay indoors while the suspect remains on the loose, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

The incident took place near Parliament Hill close to the national assembly, police said.

According to Canada's CTV News, five victims were taken to a local hospital but there was no information on their conditions.


Authorities also did not immediately release details concerning the two people who were killed or say if there were additional victims.

"It remains to be determined, but these are serious attacks," police spokesperson Etienne Doyon told the station.

A man in his mid 20s was arrested shortly before 1am local time, officers said.

Reporters at the scene have tweeted photos of a police command post outside Quebec's Parliament Building.

More to come

Originally published as Man in Medieval clothes kills at least two

More Stories

murder quebec

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QLD election live: How every seat is falling

        QLD election live: How every seat is falling

        Politics Queensland’s election is set to go down to the wire, with some big names at risk of losing their seats. Here’s how all the seats are falling, in real time.

        Vehicle ploughs into gazebo manned by CQ election volunteers

        Premium Content Vehicle ploughs into gazebo manned by CQ election volunteers

        News CQ election workers had the fright of their lives after a ute came crashing into...

        Millar ‘feeling good’, ready to fight for new services in Gregory

        Premium Content Millar ‘feeling good’, ready to fight for new services in...

        Politics If re-elected he wants to bring more health services to the region and help lead...

        Emerald misses out on the classic democracy sausage

        Premium Content Emerald misses out on the classic democracy sausage

        Politics It’s a quiet day at polling booth’s across the Central Highlands, with many...