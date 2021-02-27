Menu
A man was taken to Rockhampton Hospital after an incident with a golf cart at Yeppoon on Saturday afternoon in which he suffered a significant leg injury.
News

Man in Rocky hospital after Yeppoon golf cart incident

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
27th Feb 2021 5:48 PM
A man has been taken to Rockhampton Hospital on Saturday afternoon after suffering a leg injury following a golf cart incident at Yeppoon Golf Club.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to an address on Yeppoon Road, at 3.16pm, after reports a man had been involved in an incident involving a golf cart.

“Paramedics treated a man in his 70s at the scene for a significant injury to his leg,” the spokeswoman said.

“He was taken to Rockhampton Hospital by ambulance in a stable condition.”

A spokesman at Yeppoon Golf Club said he could not comment on the incident as it was private information.

