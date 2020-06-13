Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Qld man in serious condition after ‘jet ski explosion’

by Brianna Morris-Grant
13th Jun 2020 5:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is in a serious but stable condition after a jet ski explosion at a Surfers Paradise residence this afternoon.

Emergency services including critical care paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit were called to the Laycock Street private residence at 2.58pm.

A man in his 20s has now been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with burns to his face and arms.

It's unclear how the incident occurred.

 

Originally published as Man in serious condition after 'jet ski explosion'

More Stories

accident editors picks jet ski tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQU webinar series to inspire ‘Women in STEM’

        premium_icon CQU webinar series to inspire ‘Women in STEM’

        News ‘Women in STEM’ will be held as part of the Festival of STEM

        CQ mine ramps up to full production, employs 430

        premium_icon CQ mine ramps up to full production, employs 430

        Business The Bowen Basin mine was officially opened less than a year ago.

        Travel restrictions for Indigenous peoples reduced

        premium_icon Travel restrictions for Indigenous peoples reduced

        News Travel restrictions for Queensland’s Indigenous peoples were eased today to ‘stage...

        PM apologises for 'no slavery' comments, blasts protestors

        premium_icon PM apologises for 'no slavery' comments, blasts protestors

        Breaking Scott Morrison is updating Australians on the fight against COVID-19