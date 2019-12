Paramedics responded to a crash on the Capricorn Highway on Sunday night.

Paramedics responded to a crash on the Capricorn Highway on Sunday night.

A MAN has been seriously injured after crashing his motorbike into a kangaroo overnight.

The man in his 30s was rushed to Emerald Hospital in a serious condition.

He sustained lower leg injuries after his motorbike crashed into a kangaroo near Emerald about 7.18pm Sunday.

The crash occurred at the Capricorn Hwy and Fork Lagoons Road, a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.