Man injured after falling from horse on rural property

Yesterday evening, RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to a property, about 50 miles west of Rockhampton where a man in his 50s had fallen from his horse whilst working on his property.

A MAN was airlifted to hospital last night after falling from a horse while working on his property east of Dingo.

At 5.41pm, paramedics were called to reports of a horse fall on a private property near Goowarra.

A man in his 50s was assessed on scene for several upper body injuries due to the fall, including a head, chest and shoulder injury.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue were called to attend.

Due to the nature of the man's injuries, he was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition by the Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service for further scans and treatment.