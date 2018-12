A man in his 20's was injured after a buggy roll over in the Whitsundays

Leanne Abernethy

A LATE night buggy ride resulted in a rollover in the Whitsundays last night.

According to the Queensland Ambulance Service, a man in his 20's was injured after a buggy rolled on an island at 11.48pm.

The man who sustained a laceration to his foot and knee was transported to a local medical facility for treatment.

A QAS spokesperson said he was in a stable condition.