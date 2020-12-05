Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man was injured when the machinery rolled on a private property, 34km north west of Mackay, at 10.49am.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man was injured when the machinery rolled on a private property, 34km north west of Mackay, at 10.49am.
Rural

Man injured in excavator rollover north west of Mackay

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@news.com.au
5th Dec 2020 11:48 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN is in hospital after being involved in an excavator rollover at Mt Jukes.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man was injured when the machinery rolled on a private property, 34km north west of Mackay, at 10.49am.

She said the man, believed to be the driver, avoided being caught underneath the excavator but did sustain a shoulder injury.

"I don't think there was any entrapment," she said.

It is unknown how large the excavator was.

She said the man was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

 

More Stories

mackay mackay base hospital mackay crash mackay rural mt jukes qas. queensland ambulance service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Court orders Ports Corp hand over dredging diary

        Premium Content Court orders Ports Corp hand over dredging diary

        News Staff at Gladstone Ports Corporation have been ordered to search their work sites for any documents.

        Police crack down on road safety after Emerald fatality

        Premium Content Police crack down on road safety after Emerald fatality

        News Investigations continue into the death of an Emerald man after his vehicle crashed...

        Scholarship offered to research the health of Fitzroy Basin

        Premium Content Scholarship offered to research the health of Fitzroy Basin

        News $2000 is being offered to attract a CQUniversity student to research the health of...

        Station hand drink-driver almost three times the limit

        Premium Content Station hand drink-driver almost three times the limit

        Crime Magistrate warns of dire consequences when drink-drivers take the risk.