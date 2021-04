The quad bike crash occurred on a private property in Barcaldine. Picture: iStock

A man was taken to hospital on Wednesday night following a quad bike crash on a private property in Barcaldine.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to the crash about 6.30pm.

The man, who was in his 30s, was transported to Barcaldine Hospital in a stable condition with head and chest injuries.