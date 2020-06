Paramedics responded to a reported quad bike incident on a property in Gindie last night. Photo: Bev Lacey

A MAN was injured following a quad bike rollover on a private property south of Emerald last night.

At 9.46pm, paramedics responded to a reported quad bike incident on a property in Gindie.

Two men were assessed at the scene.

One of the men declined transport to hospital, the other, a man in his 60s, was transported to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition with facial injuries.