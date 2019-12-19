Menu
Queensland Police Service.
Crime

Man injured in violent ‘three-person brawl’

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
19th Dec 2019 7:30 AM
NO complaints have been made after a man was taken to Emerald Hospital last night following an alleged three-person brawl in a hotel carpark.

At 11.45pm, police were called to reports of a disturbance in a hotel carpark on Clermont St, Emerald.

Three men were allegedly involved in a physical fight, which resulted in a 30-year-old man receiving multiple wounds.

Paramedics arrived on the scene at 11.47pm and treated the man for a cut lip and head injury. He was transported to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition.

No complaints have been made.

