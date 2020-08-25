Man jailed for supplying drugs to undercover cops

William Shaxson will spend time behind bars after he supplied drugs to undercover police officers during an operation to address the sale of meth in Bundaberg.

A MAN will get out of jail just in time for Christmas after he was busted supplying drugs during a police operation.

William Keith Shaxson, 43, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court to 23 offences including 20 counts of supplying dangerous drugs.

Crown prosecutor Steven Dickson told the court in 2018 police undertook an operation to address the sale of meth in Bundaberg.

Shaxson was brought to their attention when undercover officers were referred to him to get drugs.

Mr Dickson told the court Shaxson supplied the undercover officers with drugs on six occasions.

He said in total Shaxson supplied the officers with 4.098g of meth with 2.456g of it being pure.

Mr Dickson said Shaxson also offered to supply the officers with an 'eight ball' which was 3.4g of meth for $1100.

In November 2018 police searched Shaxson's home where they found a mobile phone with messages offering drugs to other people.

The court heard there were four occasions where Shaxson offered to supply DMT, a strong hallucinogen.

During the search police also found four marijuana plants growing and 1g of marijuana seeds.

Mr Dickson said Shaxson had not spent anytime on remand for the offences that were before the court.

Shaxson's barrister Nick Larter told the court his client had not committed any offences since he was caught in 2018.

Mr Larter said his client was introduced to drugs by a peer group and had not used them since the offending.

He said his client was responsible for taking people to where the drugs could be obtained.

Judge Jennifer Rosengren took into account Shaxson's plea of guilty came at an early opportunity.

Judge Rosengren also took into account Shaxson didn't have any criminal history of a like nature and that there had been no offending since he was caught.

"These drugs are highly addictive and destructive," she said.

"If you remain engaging in these drugs it will be a very slippery slope for you."

Shaxson received a head sentence of two years imprisonment with a series of shorter jail terms to be served concurrently.

He will be released on parole on December 23 after serving four months behind bars.