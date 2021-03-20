Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 28-year-old male passenger has died and a three-month-old baby is critical following a single-vehicle crash in the Bundaberg region.
A 28-year-old male passenger has died and a three-month-old baby is critical following a single-vehicle crash in the Bundaberg region.
Crime

Man killed and baby critical after horrific crash

by Cormac Pearson, Maddy Morwood
20th Mar 2021 5:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has died and a baby is in a critical condition after a single-car crash in the Bundaberg region early on Friday evening.

The vehicle, which was driven by a woman and had a baby in the back seat, left the road and hit a tree on the Isis Highway in Eureka at around 5.15pm.

There were two helicopters on the scene one of which flew three-month-old baby to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with a doctor on board.

The 28-year-old man died on scene.

The 25-year-old woman driver was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

 

Originally published as Man killed and baby critical after horrific crash

editors picks road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dynamic duo’s rise from schoolboys footy to ISC

        Premium Content Dynamic duo’s rise from schoolboys footy to ISC

        Rugby League Former Emmaus College students to debut at top level with CQ Capras.

        Having sex in this room gets hearts racing by 73%

        Premium Content Having sex in this room gets hearts racing by 73%

        News Couples wearing heart rate monitors had sex in a variety of locations around the...

        MY FIRST YEAR: 100+ photos of CQ preppies

        Premium Content MY FIRST YEAR: 100+ photos of CQ preppies

        Local Faces Hundreds of students from across Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast regions feature in...

        Rich list: QLD’s billionaires revealed

        Premium Content Rich list: QLD’s billionaires revealed

        Business Meet Queensland’s 11 billionaires