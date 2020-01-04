Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Four ambulance crews were on the scene. (File picture)
Four ambulance crews were on the scene. (File picture)
News

Man killed as car, motorbike collide

by Caitlin Smith
4th Jan 2020 7:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 27-YEAR-OLD Logan man has died following a horror crash west of Brisbane last night.

The man, from Crestmead, died after the two-vehicle crash on the Springfield Greenbank Arterial Rd just after 7pm.

Early police investigations suggest a car heading south and a motorbike heading north collided.

The rider of the motorbike received critical injuries and died at the scene.

Investigations are continuing, and police have asked that anyone who witnessed the crash, or who might have dashcam footage, to contact them.

The road was closed for a period of time.

More Stories

Show More
crash death editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Helicopter patrols to take place across CQ

        Helicopter patrols to take place across CQ

        News Inspections will be carried out to maintain reliability and safety of the electrical network.

        Nurses still waiting to welcome the first baby to 2020

        premium_icon Nurses still waiting to welcome the first baby to 2020

        News Central Highlands maternity wards have had a quiet start to the new year.

        CRIME WRAP: 'Typical' holiday season in Emerald, police say

        premium_icon CRIME WRAP: 'Typical' holiday season in Emerald, police say

        News Arrests for drink and drug driving, and disorderly behaviour notices among those...

        First home buyers can crack into market sooner

        premium_icon First home buyers can crack into market sooner

        Property 'Check the eligibility criteria now to see whether you qualify'