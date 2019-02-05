Menu
Login
Police investigate after a man was killed after being struck by a train at Munno Para. Picture: 9news
Police investigate after a man was killed after being struck by a train at Munno Para. Picture: 9news
News

Man ‘running across tracks’ before struck by train

5th Feb 2019 11:06 AM

A man who died after being hit by a train in Adelaideâ€™s north was running across the tracks seconds before the fatal blow, police say.

Emergency services were called to Munno Para Railway Station just after 10pm on Monday after reports a man had been struck by a train.

Police have reviewed CCTV from the railway station. It shows the man running jump down from a platform and sprint across the tracks.

The 40-year-old, from Smithfield Plains, died at the scene.

The train driver and passengers were not injured during the incident.

Train services have resumed as normal on Tuesday morning.

A report is being prepared for the Coroner.

editors picks fatality train train hit

Top Stories

    Dry conditions to continue

    Dry conditions to continue

    News Monsoonal rainfall not predicted to reach Emerald.

    • 5th Feb 2019 10:26 AM
    Opportunity for business growth in the region

    Opportunity for business growth in the region

    News Central Highlands business learn how to deal with industry shifts.

    • 5th Feb 2019 10:20 AM
    14,500 people want job at Adani

    14,500 people want job at Adani

    News Mining boss says people in Queensland want jobs at Adani project.

    Blasting the way to equality

    Blasting the way to equality

    News Nurse upskills to mine site manager through teamwork.