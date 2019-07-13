Menu
Login
Breaking

Man killed in crash overnight

13th Jul 2019 6:25 AM

A man has died following a two-vehicle traffic crash at Gatton overnight.

At 6pm, a motorcycle and a ute travelling on Eastern Drive collided at the intersection of Forrest Hill-Laidley Rd.

The motorbike rider, a 33-year-old Gatton man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the ute, an 18-year-old Mount Sylvia man, was not physically injured.

It is less than two weeks after another motorcyclist was killed on the road on his way home to Brisbane after visiting his parents in the Lockyer Valley.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the incident.

editors picks fatal crash gatton
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Mowing down $2 million for Aussie kids

    Mowing down $2 million for Aussie kids

    News Mowerman on a mission to help child protection organisation.

    Spearheading industry

    Spearheading industry

    Rural Local fills key position to grow invaluable industry

    Song a rallying cry for health

    Song a rallying cry for health

    News Singing together in solidarity.

    Furry fun for the school holidays

    Furry fun for the school holidays

    Offbeat Rosegum Alpacas' open days are back.