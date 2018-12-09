Menu
Login
Police and paramedics attended a fatal car crash at Marian early this morning
Police and paramedics attended a fatal car crash at Marian early this morning Jordan Phillip
Breaking

Man killed in crash west of Mackay

Zizi Averill
by
9th Dec 2018 9:34 AM

A MAN has been killed after the vehicle he was travelling in crashed into a tree at Marian in the early hours of this morning. 

The male driver was the vehicle's only occupant, when it car swerved off Anzac Avenue at 4.50am.

In a statement, Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) said the man sustained critical injuries from the crash. While paramedics quickly attended the incident, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No one else was injured as a result of the crash.

The police Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the accident.

fatality marian marian crash qas
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Italian student's memorable stay

    Italian student's memorable stay

    News A complete experience of "real Australia” from staying in the Central Highlands.

    Hook a big catch this Christmas season

    Hook a big catch this Christmas season

    News Don't forget to enter for your chance to win big.

    Fun-filled Australian adventure

    Fun-filled Australian adventure

    News Central Queensland children's book go global.

    Little rain expected in Central Highlands

    Little rain expected in Central Highlands

    News Central Highlands to miss out on much needed rain.

    Local Partners