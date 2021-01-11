Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Man killed in brutal stabbing while walking down street

by Shayla Bulloch
11th Jan 2021 7:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CRIME scene has been set up at Ingham after a man was brutally stabbed and killed while he walked down the street.

At 11.30pm, police will allege a 20-year-old local man was walking along Mcilwraith St with two women, when a man approached the group.

An altercation has occurred between the two men, resulting in the 20-year-old receiving a stab wound to his stomach.

First aid was provided at the scene by police, before paramedics transported the man to Ingham Hospital in a critical condition.

He later died at 12.40am.

A crime scene has been established and investigations are ongoing.

Police are seeking anyone who may have any information or relevant CCTV or dash cam footage to contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

 

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Man killed in brutal stabbing while walking down street

More Stories

crime editors picks ingham

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum speaks of heartbreaking final moments with little Skyla

        Premium Content Mum speaks of heartbreaking final moments with little Skyla

        News The shattered mother of a little girl who drowned in the pool at her home in Emerald has spoken of her final moments in hospital with her “bubbly girl”.

        ‘Year of sadness’ to make way for opportunity in CQ council

        Premium Content ‘Year of sadness’ to make way for opportunity in CQ council

        Council News Isaac Mayor said the next year was about recovery and resilience as the region...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: New industry and jobs vital

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: New industry and jobs vital

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Mum of slain boys wakes from coma with ‘broken heart’

        Premium Content Mum of slain boys wakes from coma with ‘broken heart’

        Crime The heartbroken family of the Shorey boys have marked what would have been Shane’s...