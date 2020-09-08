Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Environment

Man killed in shark attack on Gold Coast

by Jeremy Pierce, Thomas Chamberlin
8th Sep 2020 5:57 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been killed by a shark on the Gold Coast.

The attack happened at the popular Greenmount Beach just after 5pm.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Lifeguards treated the person on the beach but they could not be saved.

It is the first fatal shark attack at a netted Queensland beach in decades.

The attack happened near the Tweed Heads and Coolangatta Lifesaving Club, a police spokesman said.

"A male has been pulled from the water after what has been reported as a shark attack," the spokesman said.

"Investigations are continuing."

 

More to come.

Originally published as Man killed in shark attack on Gold Coast

More Stories

editors picks environment man killed shark shark attack

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Labor’s $3b election war chest as Budget horror hidden

        Premium Content Labor’s $3b election war chest as Budget horror hidden

        Politics The State Labor Government has a $3bn war chest for pre-election sweeteners, but we'll have to wait a month after voting to see the full state of the Budget.

        Police officer faces computer hacking charge

        Premium Content Police officer faces computer hacking charge

        Crime A Senior Constable has been stood down from his job and will face Moranbah court...

        Queensland records two new cases

        Premium Content Queensland records two new cases

        News Queensland has recorded two new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours

        Crest of a ‘tsunami’: 56 companies wiped out in a month

        Premium Content Crest of a ‘tsunami’: 56 companies wiped out in a month

        Business Queensland companies collapse ahead of insolvency ‘tsunami’