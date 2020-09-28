Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man was killed after the car he was driving slammed into a tree on the Burnett Highway. File Photo.
A man was killed after the car he was driving slammed into a tree on the Burnett Highway. File Photo.
News

Man killed on Burnett Highway, three children hurt badly

Holly Cormack
26th Sep 2020 4:13 PM | Updated: 28th Sep 2020 4:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has tragically died following a horror crash on the Burnett Highway at Goomeri this afternoon.

Initial investigations indicate around 1.35pm, an SUV was travelling northbound on the Burnett Highway when the vehicle as left the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver, a 30-year-old Ipswich man, died at the scene. The three children travelling in the vehicle - a school age boy, preschool age boy, and baby - have all been taken to hospital in serious but stable conditions.

The fatal crash comes one week after a 72-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle rollover on the Burnett Highway at Nanango.

The QPS Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
burnett fatal crashes fatal crashes goomeri crash qas qps racq lifeflight rescue single vehicle crash
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rents on rise as vacancies tighten around Central Queensland

        Premium Content Rents on rise as vacancies tighten around Central Queensland

        News See the latest report data showing the rental trends around Central Queensland.

        Free workshops as Safe Work Month campaign goes digital

        Premium Content Free workshops as Safe Work Month campaign goes digital

        Health The initiative kicks off on October 1 and will offer 22 sessions free of charge...

        REPLAY: Watch Rugby Capricornia grand finals action

        Premium Content REPLAY: Watch Rugby Capricornia grand finals action

        Rugby Union LIVESTREAM: Catch the action from A-grade men, reserve grade men and women’s 7s...

        Free spot for agtech start-up solving an agri-industry challenge

        Premium Content Free spot for agtech start-up solving an agri-industry...

        Technology The program is designed to equip businesses with the tools, knowledge and...