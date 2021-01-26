Police are investigating a huge brawl on Bribie Island this afternoon involving around 30 people, with a man hospitalised as Australia Day celebrations turn ugly.

Officers were called to Sylvan Beach Esplanade just after 3pm to find one man unconscious on the beach after a witness said there were 30 people fighting.

Police have been called to a huge brawl at Bribie Island. Picture: Tomo Dale/Facebook

Police say someone at the scene was armed with a knife, while another man was pushed off a set of stairs.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said the man fell five metres.

He was taken to Caboolture Hospital in a stable condition with a suspected spinal injury around 3.20.

Another patient was treated on scene but declined transport to hospital.

No complaints have been made, but police are continuing their inquiries.

Originally published as Man knocked out in 30-strong Bribie punch-up