Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A car crashed into a water tank in Moranbah. Picture: File
A car crashed into a water tank in Moranbah. Picture: File
News

Man knocked unconscious after driving into water tank

Rae Wilson
, rae.wilson@news.com.au
31st Dec 2020 7:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN was knocked unconscious after a Falcon sedan ran into a water tank in Moranbah on New Year's Eve.

Emergency services responded to reports the car drove into a tank at Hornery Water and Transport on Railway Station Road about 7.10pm.

It is understood at least one of the two occupants was initially trapped.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the unconscious man was walking around when paramedics arrived.

He said the man, in his 50s, had minor lacerations and was taken to Moranbah Hospital in a stable condition.

He said no injuries were reported for the other occupant.

More Stories

moranbah crash water tank
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FLOOD WARNINGS: Road closures across the Mackay region

        FLOOD WARNINGS: Road closures across the Mackay region

        Weather UPDATE 4PM: Gloomy skies and constant rain have resulted in dangerous conditions on the region’s road

        Personal loss inspires amazing fundraising effort

        Premium Content Personal loss inspires amazing fundraising effort

        News Five causes have received thousands courtesy of the annual Rocky Raiser.

        WHAT’S ON: Check out the New Year’s Eve events near you

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Check out the New Year’s Eve events near you

        Family Fun From kids carnivals to karaoke, events are being hosted across the region to...

        BAIL: Alleged offender could not afford to get to Longreach

        Premium Content BAIL: Alleged offender could not afford to get to Longreach

        Crime The CQ woman allegedly breached her bail conditions multiple times because she had...