Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The fight broke out at the Southport Courthouse. Picture: Scott Fletcher.
The fight broke out at the Southport Courthouse. Picture: Scott Fletcher.
Crime

Man left with bloodied lip after courthouse punch up

by Lea Emery and Jacob Miley
10th Mar 2020 12:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN was left with a bloody lip after he was allegedly punched outside a Southport courtroom.

Witnesses were left stunned when a man punched another man outside courtroom nine on level two at the Southport Courthouse.

A number of police prosecutors and police officers were in the waiting area when the fight broke out just before 10am today.

Bangs could be heard inside the courtroom when the fight took place.

One witness told the Bulletin they heard one man insult the other man before punching him in the head.

Police officers and prosecutors immediately separated the pair.

The alleged victim was spotted going into the bathroom to wash his bleeding face.

It is not clear what started the fight.

Neither man has been cooperative with police.

Police are investigating.

More Stories

Show More
court courthouse crime fist fight gold coast punch up

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: 60+ people to face Emerald court

        premium_icon NAMED: 60+ people to face Emerald court

        News A number of people will front court for a range of different charges.

        Students confronted with valuable life lessons

        Students confronted with valuable life lessons

        News High school stage show covers key safety messages around alcohol, drugs and sexual...

        Vets warns of deadly virus as rain increases in region

        premium_icon Vets warns of deadly virus as rain increases in region

        News Parvovirus is often deadly for dogs and the number of recent cases has grown.

        White powder sprayed over Moranbah school

        premium_icon White powder sprayed over Moranbah school

        Crime Police are investigating a ‘thoughtless and malicious act’ of vandalism at a Isaac...