Crime

Man loses teeth in road rage assault

by Evin Priest
11th Jan 2021 11:40 AM

 

Police are on the hunt for at least two men following a sickening road rage incident in western Sydney during which a man was headbutted and his teeth were knocked out.

A 31-year-old man was hospitalised after a black vehicle pulled in front of his red Mazda CX5 while travelling south on Polding Street, Fairfield at about 7.40pm on Sunday - causing him to swerve to avoid a collision.

The Mazda driver also had a 38-year-old female passenger in the car.

A short time later, both vehicles stopped at an intersection on Horsley Drive. The Mazda driver and his passenger walked up to the black vehicle, and an argument with the occupants followed.

Police believe two males from a third vehicle stopped by the Mazda occupants and then headbutted and punched the male driver. His teeth were knocked out in the process.

Police are appealing for information about the road rage incident. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard
The woman from the Mazda was also pushed when she tried to intervene.

The two vehicles left the scene, while the injured Mazda driver reported the incident at Fairfield police station a short time later.

He then attended Liverpool Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

A police investigation has been launched and the general public is urged to come forward if they have information or dashcam footage of the incident.

Information can be presented to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1800 333 000.

assault crime road rage attack

