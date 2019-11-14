Man made mum listen to ‘child rape’

The man is facing more than 30 charges after a series of alleged sex attacks.

The man is facing more than 30 charges after a series of alleged sex attacks.

A serial rapist's victim jumped naked from a first-floor window, as she tried to escape a horror attack in her home where her mum was tied up, a court heard today.

Joseph McCann, 34, is said to have bound a mother with electrical cord and forced her to listen to the muffled screams of her children, as he allegedly raped them both, until one of the victims jumped from the window.

Just hours after the first sick attack, he allegedly kidnapped and attacked another woman, 71, after snatching her and a teen, 13, forcing them to drive far from home.

Mr McCann met the mum in a bar in Haslingden, in Greater Manchester, in the UK in the early hours of Sunday, May 5, and noticing she was intoxicated, offered to take her home in a taxi, the Old Bailey Central Criminal Court heard.

When the pair arrived at her house, Mr McCann allegedly used electrical cord to tie her to her bed.

Mr McCann then woke the daughter, 17, and boy, 11, and allegedly raped them both in the next room as the mother, restrained to her bed, was forced to watch.

Joseph McCann is accused of a string of sex offences earlier this year.

Chilling CCTV footage shows Joseph McCann with a woman believed to be his first victim in Watford.

DRAMATIC ESCAPE

While the boy, 11, cut his mother free from the wires binding her to the bed, the daughter, who was naked, leapt out of the first floor window to escape the attack.

As she fell, she fractured her right heel as she ran to the home of relative where she called the police.

The teen's escape was captured on local CCTV and played to the jury today in pixelated footage.

She told her family, crying hysterically and gasping in pain, "I need the police. I just jumped out the window. He has got a knife. He cut me. I really hurt my foot.

"Please come before he hurts my brother and my mother."

Mr McCann left by the front door and escaped on a child's bicycle towards a bus stop.

The court was told the woman was "very drunk" and Mr McCann "exploited her vulnerability" by going with her to her house in the taxi.

John Price, QC, prosecuting, told the court: "There were various comings and goings during the night at the house, of friends and family, until there came a time when apart from the woman and her two children, he was the only person there.

"It was then that he struck," Mr Price said.

Jurors heard Mr McCann may defend the sexual acts as consensual, or deny they ever took place.

OAP "KIDNAP"

The next day, Mr McCann is alleged to have moved on to Ramsbottom, eight kilometres away where an elderly woman, 71, was loading her shopping into the boot of her Fiat Punto about lunchtime.

Mr Price said, "He opened the door and got into the front passenger seat. She told him to get out.

"In response he punched her hard in the face and ordered her to drive.

"She was to be detained in her own car during the following five hours or so. Amid other gross sexual indignity and violence inflicted upon her, she was orally raped by this man."

It was not until 6pm that evening that she was able to escape at a motorway service station in Knutsford - almost 50km from where she'd been detained. A girl, 13, also escaped with her.

"HE WAS WEARING A WIG"

The court also heard when Mr McCann allegedly violently kidnapped and raped his first victim, he was wearing a wig.

The woman, 21, who had been walking home from a nightclub in the suburb of Watford in northwest London, described the attack to police, who played the tape to jurors during the trial.

The victim, whose identity has been suppressed, described being attacked at knifepoint, by a man wearing a wig, who raped her in her own bed. "I felt like something was on my neck and I did tell (my friend on the phone) to call the police …

"I just felt the knife and his arm around me. He had his arm around me so I could not move.

"I dropped my bag first, but I held on to my phone. He told me to walk to his car and told me to shut up because I was crying."

He convinced her he was part of a "firm" and that she had to take cocaine and have sex with him to avoid being attacked.

Mr McCann took her back to her flat and checked for her brother who she lived with before raping her, the court heard.

She told the police: "He said it was normal in the traveller community. He kept explaining to me that I was one of his 15 girlfriends and I would get along with his wife and kids."

When he was interviewed by police he remarked, according to prosecutors: "If you caught me for the first two, the rest would not have happened."

A nationwide manhunt was launched for McCann and cops released a CCTV of him in a Watford hotel.

McCann tried to get cash out while inside the shop.

The 11 complainants are aged between 11 and 71, and the offences are said to have occurred across five police force areas over a two-week period between 20 April and 5 May.

Mr McCann, of Aylesbury, Bucks, denies the 37 charges, which including the rape of a child under 13, kidnap, and sexual assault concerning 11 alleged victims.

The trial continues.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission