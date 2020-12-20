Menu
Search for missing swimmer at Surfers Paradise. Picture: Queensland Ambulance Service
Search for missing swimmer at Surfers Paradise. Picture: Queensland Ambulance Service
Man missing as late-night swim turns tragic

20th Dec 2020 7:35 AM | Updated: 8:48 AM
A desperate search is under way for a Brisbane man who went missing while swimming with colleagues on the Gold Coast's most popular beach overnight.

Police said three people had entered the water off the Esplanade at Surfers Paradise about 2.30am but only two had returned to shore.

A woman was uninjured while a man was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Water police, Volunteer Marine Rescue and Rescue 500 were involved in the search for the missing man.

Police said the 25-year-old Brisbane man was with his colleagues after celebrating at their work Christmas party.

The Rescue 500 chopper scours the sea off Surfers Paradise at daybreak.
editors picks gold coast missing person overnight swim search

