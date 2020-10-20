Menu
Police search for man in Cairns swimming spot
Man missing at notorious FNQ swimming hole

by Cormac Pearson
20th Oct 2020 5:59 AM
A man is missing after he and another were swimming at the Babinda Boulders, also known as the Devil's Pool, near Cairns.

Police were notified at around 8.30pm on Monday night when two people were swimming in the pools before a strong current swept through the area.

The Babinda Boulders. Picture: Kyle Rounds
One person was safe but the man was still missing.

A rescue helicopter was deployed and searching the area from 11.30pm.

The boulders are a popular swimming and recreation spot south of Cairns.

The area is known for its deceptively strong currents.

 

Originally published as Man missing at notorious FNQ swimming hole

