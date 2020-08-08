Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ricky Neeson appeared in court this morning on an attempted murder charge.
Ricky Neeson appeared in court this morning on an attempted murder charge.
Crime

Man on attempted murder charge stays behind bars

Christian Berechree
8th Aug 2020 9:41 AM | Updated: 11:46 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN charged with attempted murder after an alleged stabbing attack in Kawungan will remain in police custody.

Ricky Francis Neeson, 57, briefly appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this morning.

He is charged with attempted murder, stalking, and break and enter after allegedly stabbing a 43-year-old woman in the neck on Thursday.

Mr Neeson did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody.

His case was adjourned to October 1 for committal mention.

attempted murder charge fccourt fccrime
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        50 metre wall of flame in fiery Bruce Hwy crash

        Premium Content 50 metre wall of flame in fiery Bruce Hwy crash

        News Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash at 11.15pm on the Bruce Highway.

        5 day mission to move 3000t dragline 5km

        Premium Content 5 day mission to move 3000t dragline 5km

        Offbeat The massive mine excavator ‘walked’ across the Peak Downs Highway this week.

        Going strong: ‘Best cattle market in history’ at CQLX

        Premium Content Going strong: ‘Best cattle market in history’ at CQLX

        Rural Despite being in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been strong sales...

        Major CQ agriculture event victim of ‘scaremongering’

        Premium Content Major CQ agriculture event victim of ‘scaremongering’

        News Exhibitors are hurting and there are a lot of very upset locals after the decision...