Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A North Coast man remains behind bars charged over an alleged fatal assault.
A North Coast man remains behind bars charged over an alleged fatal assault.
Crime

Man on murder charge remains in custody

Liana Boss
14th Feb 2021 11:00 PM | Updated: 15th Feb 2021 4:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A North Coast man charged with murder following an alleged assault in Tweed Heads is still being held on remand.

A bail application had been planned for Michael Charles Cook, 54.

But defence solicitor Kate Brady told Tweed Heads Local Court on Friday she would not press the application at this time.

Mr Cook is facing charges of murder and recklessly causing grievous bodily harm over an alleged 2019 incident.

Police will allege he caused the death of 54-year-old Kevin John Carney by kicking him in the back of the head at an address on Kennedy Dr, Tweed Heads on May 15, 2019.

Police will allege Mr Carney, who passed away a week later when he was taken off life support, suffered injuries that were "not survivable" from the incident.

It is understood Mr Cook will defend the charges.

He did not appear via video link when the case was mentioned.

DPP prosecutor Marissa Moore asked the court for more time for an expert report to be finalised.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy adjourned the case to April 16.

murder charge northern rivers crime tweed heads local court
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Show societies to host etiquette class for CQ teens, adults

        Premium Content Show societies to host etiquette class for CQ teens, adults

        News The course which has been funded by council will be held on February 20

        Two Qld cases as race on to track 1500 after Vic outbreak

        Premium Content Two Qld cases as race on to track 1500 after Vic outbreak

        News As Queensland records two new cases of COVID-19, both in returned overseas...

        Wheelchair skater in fight with own brain to make legs work

        Premium Content Wheelchair skater in fight with own brain to make legs work

        Community ‘Things that I didn’t think were possible I’ve already done so I think I’m going to...

        Inland rail ‘a dog of a project’: Senator Chisholm

        Premium Content Inland rail ‘a dog of a project’: Senator Chisholm

        News The 1700km inland rail project will end at Brisbane and not extend to Gladstone.