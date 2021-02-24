Man pulled fake gun at busy shopping centre

A man who pulled a fake gun on people at a busy Gladstone shopping centre appeared in court on Monday.

Kaid Heath Millers, 19, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to carrying an exposed weapon in a public place and dangerous conduct with a weapon.

Police prosecutor Merrilyn Hoskins read the facts of Millers case to the court and Acting Magistrate Mark Morrow.

At 7.55pm on December 4, Millers was walking through the Stockland shopping centre carpark on the Dawson Highway picking up cigarette butts.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

A short time after, two people of a similar age approached Millers and an argument ensued.

During the argument, Millers pulled a replica silver barette from his pants and cocked it, which caused the two victims immediate concern.

The pair ran from the scene, located a nearby police officer and informed him of what had happened to them.

Police located Millers standing at the bus stop near Philip St and conducted a brief interview before taking him to the watch-house and releasing him on bail.

Straight after he was released, police located the replica weapon in a bush near the bus stop and tracked down Millers, who was trying to run away from them.

When interviewed by police, Millers said he purchased the replica gun because he had been stabbed in Brisbane a short time beforehand.

Millers' duty lawyer Rio Ramos said her client could not remember what had happened that night and he was remorseful for his actions.

Mr Morrow placed Millers on 12 months' probation and ordered the replica firearm be forfeited.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court stories:

- Process technician in court after home brew blunder

- Calliope barmaid caught drug-driving

- Thief steals hundreds of dollars worth of sex toys