Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
IN COURT: Daryl Mark Kleier, 52, fronted Emerald Magistrates Court after he punched a man in the side of the face multiple times at the Grand Hotel.
IN COURT: Daryl Mark Kleier, 52, fronted Emerald Magistrates Court after he punched a man in the side of the face multiple times at the Grand Hotel.
News

Man punched in the face multiple times at Clermont

Kristen Booth
20th Jan 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CLERMONT father punched a man in the side of the face “multiple times” at a local pub.

Daryl Mark Kleier, 52, was drinking beer at the bar of Clermont’s Grand Hotel when the altercation occurred, Emerald Magistrates Court heard today.

About 12.20am on December 8, CCTV footage showed Kleier put his beer down, approach the victim and punch him multiple times in the side of the face, Prosecutor Sergeant Ongheen told the court.

On-lookers “jumped in” trying to help the victim before the fight was taken outside.

Hotel staff called the police.

Kleier pleaded guilty to committing public nuisance within a licensed premises at Emerald Magistrates Court today.

Sammi Dutschke of Brooke Winter Solicitors said the married father-of-four was born and raised at Clermont.

She said the act was “out of character” and only occurred when males at the pub were provoking and yelling at his son.

“He reacted in an emotional way … he is remorseful,” she said.

Magistrate Robert Walker said the behaviour was completely unacceptable, “no matter what the circumstances”.

Kleier was convicted and fined $750. He was banned from entering the Clermont premises until January 19, 2021.

Mr Walker said the maximum penalty for the offence was six months in prison.

clermont police court crimes emerald magistrates court fight grand hotel pub public nuisance
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Possible history behind skull and bones discovered

        premium_icon Possible history behind skull and bones discovered

        News Police are making enquiries today into the origins of bones found along Pioneer River

        Rainfall predicted despite coming heatwave

        Rainfall predicted despite coming heatwave

        News The Central Highlands could experience storms and a heatwave simultaneously.

        Middlemount medical services boosted under $1m mining deal

        premium_icon Middlemount medical services boosted under $1m mining deal

        Health Three other Central Queensland mining communities also to benefit

        COURT: 20+ people to face Emerald court

        premium_icon COURT: 20+ people to face Emerald court

        News A number of people will appear on a range of different charges.