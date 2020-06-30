Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A business was placed into lock down as an agitated man thrashed at police after punching a retail worker in the face.
A business was placed into lock down as an agitated man thrashed at police after punching a retail worker in the face.
Crime

Man punches worker in jaw after refusing to leave store

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
30th Jun 2020 2:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A business was placed into lock down as an agitated man thrashed at police after punching a retail worker in the face.

About 12.20pm police were called to a store at Elizabeth St and Ross River Rd where a man was allegedly lunging at a worker on Monday.

He was allegedly demanding to be served, acting aggressively and lashing out.

The worker asked the man to leave the store when he allegedly punched the worker in the jaw.

The man fled the scene and police patrolled the area.

He was eventually found but resisted arrest by pulling away from police.

The man started yelling and created such a disturbance that a nearby business was placed into lockdown.

He was arrested and taken to Townsville Watchhouse.

The 38-year-old Townsville City man was charged with one count each of common assault, obstruct police and two counts of public nuisance.

He will be appearing in the Townsville Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Originally published as Man punches worker in jaw after refusing to leave store

More Stories

crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ mine takeover promises 200 new jobs

        premium_icon CQ mine takeover promises 200 new jobs

        Business The project is expected to be up and running within 18 months.

        How you can get your hands on free mulch in CQ town

        premium_icon How you can get your hands on free mulch in CQ town

        News Central Highlands’ residents can access the free mulch from Tuesday to Sunday.

        CQ mum caught drug driving twice in two weeks

        premium_icon CQ mum caught drug driving twice in two weeks

        Crime She told the court she was going through a ‘rough patch’.

        NAMED: 50+ people to front Emerald court

        premium_icon NAMED: 50+ people to front Emerald court

        News A number of people will front court for a range of different charges.