Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man charged with facing multiple DV charged has been refused bail for a second time.
A man charged with facing multiple DV charged has been refused bail for a second time.
News

Man refused bail in second bid for freedom

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
9th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been refused bail for a second time as he faces multiple domestic violence offences.

He appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday via video link from the Maryborough Correctional Centre.

The application was part-heard last week with Magistrate Andrew Moloney adjourning to consider his decision.

The man was initially refused bail in December, but a material change in circumstances meant he was allowed another bid for freedom.

During the application hearing last week, the man's lawyer John Dodd told the court the complainant was looking to withdraw her complaint in regards to a choking offence.

Mr Moloney considered Mr Dodd's submission that the man may spend longer in custody than necessary if the charge was discontinued.

Mr Moloney said the aggrieved's injuries were consistent with what she said in her police statement.

After considering all of the material before him, Mr Moloney found the man was an unacceptable risk of committing further offences and refused bail.

The matter was adjourned to be heard again on August 13.

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two people injured in after dark collision

        premium_icon Two people injured in after dark collision

        News They were transported to hospital in stable conditions.

        Miner’s death could have happened one of four ways

        premium_icon Miner’s death could have happened one of four ways

        News 'It is likely he has tripped or slipped and ended up where he ended up'

        BUSTED: Drunk teen risks driving on main road

        premium_icon BUSTED: Drunk teen risks driving on main road

        News Police disappointed with drivers placing other road users at risk.

        Hundreds of fireys ‘desperately needed’ now

        premium_icon Hundreds of fireys ‘desperately needed’ now

        News Hundreds of fireys desperately needed ahead of Qld bushfire season