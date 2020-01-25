Menu
Big Millstream Falls, plunges over a basalt lava flow, in the Millstream Falls National Park, Ravenshoe, Atherton Tablelands, Australia
Man reported missing at Qld waterfall

by Daniel Bateman
25th Jan 2020 4:54 PM
A SWIFT water rescue team is on the scene at a Tablelands waterfall, where a middle-aged man is feared to have been swept away.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man in his 50s was reported missing at Millstream Falls, near Ravenshoe, about 1.45pm.

He said emergency services, including a swift water rescue team, was on the scene assisting with the search, understood to be taking place between Big and Little Millstream falls.

More than 50mm of rainfall blanketed the Ravenshoe area overnight.

Big Millstream Falls is reputedly the widest single-drop waterfall in Australia.

More to come.

emergency tablelands waterfall

