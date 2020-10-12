Man robbed, threatened after being lured in by young mum

Kylah-Rae Rose Foster pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court to three charges which included armed robbery in company. Photo: Social Media

A YOUNG mum has avoided spending time behind bars for her part in an armed robbery.

Kylah-Rae Rose Foster, 23, was sentenced in Bundaberg District Court today after previously pleading guilty to three armed robbery in company, deprivation of liberty and unlawful use of a vehicle to facilitate the commission of an indictable offence.

The court heard Foster lured a man to her house where she promised him a "sexual interaction".

When the man arrived three men wearing hoods and armed with baseball bats and timber threatened him.

The men took the victim's cash and lead him to his car where they forced him into the back seat and drove him around looking for an ATM.

After some time they pulled over on the side of the road and wiped the steering wheel clean of fingerprints and left the man, threatening him not to call police.

The men also took the victim's phone and wallet.

Foster sent a number of messages to her co-accused which crown prosecutor Erin Kelly said demonstrated her knowledge of plans to rob the victim.

The court heard before the victim arrived, Foster sent a message to one of the co-accused asking how they would get money from the victim's bank account.

While the man was being driven around Foster also sent another message saying 'grab us a drink, and make sure he takes you to the bank, that's what we want'.

Foster was later arrested after police searched her home on July 10 last year.

She admitted to police that she arranged for the victim to go to her house, but denied threats and violence.

Crown prosecutor Erin Kelly told the court Foster's criminal history began when she was 21 years old and included drug offences.

She said at the time, Foster was also on bail for other offences.

Foster's barrister Nick Larter told the court his client was a mother of four.

Mr Larter said Foster instructed him that she had had an "unsettled and unstable" childhood.

He said Foster developed a problem with ice and mental health problems.

Mr Larter said his client had taken steps to address her drug use and that a residential rehab facility was available to her for her continued rehabilitation.

He said Foster was committed to her long-term rehabilitation.

Mr Larter said there was a "stark difference" between Foster's involvement in the offence and that of both the co-accused.

Judge Tony Moynihan took into account Foster did not challenge the facts and that she was a party in the crime.

He also took into account she had made partial admissions to police.

"You now have insight into the adverse consequences that flow from associating with an anti-social peer group," he said.

Judge Moynihan also took into account the steps Foster had taken to begin her rehabilitation.

He said the sentence he imposed must help with Foster's rehabilitation but punish her in a way that was just in all the circumstances.

Foster was sentenced to a head sentence of two and a half years imprisonment with an immediate parole release.

Judge Moynihan warned Foster that if she breached the order she would go to jail.

Convictions were recorded.