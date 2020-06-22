Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are patrolling around Kawana Shoppingworld after a 16-year-old girl was stabbed in the throat during a brawl near McDonald's this afternoon.
Police are patrolling around Kawana Shoppingworld after a 16-year-old girl was stabbed in the throat during a brawl near McDonald's this afternoon.
Crime

Man on the run after stabbing girl in shopping centre brawl

Ashley Carter
by
22nd Jun 2020 6:35 PM | Updated: 7:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN 18-YEAR-OLD man is on the run after allegedly stabbing a teenage girl at Kawana Shoppingworld this afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said about 4pm, the 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy got into a fight near the McDonald's restaurant inside the shopping centre.

A 16-year-old girl reportedly tried to intervene, but was stabbed in the throat by the 18-year-old man.

The girl was reportedly conscious and breathing and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment.

The police spokeswoman said the man fled the scene and police were currently patrolling the area.

She said the attack was "not random".

More to come.

Community Newsletter SignUp
buddina kawana shoppingworld scd crime stabbing youth crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      How Pink saved her marriage

      How Pink saved her marriage
      • 22nd Jun 2020 6:10 PM

      Top Stories

        Victoria lockout: Premier says National Cabinet to decide

        premium_icon Victoria lockout: Premier says National Cabinet to decide

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says it will be up to National Cabinet to decide whether Queensland’s borders could reopen to every state except Victoria.

        University fee changes could help Highlands

        premium_icon University fee changes could help Highlands

        News CQUniversity president Nick Klomp said the reduced cost of some courses would...

        $415m, 700 jobs for ‘shovel-ready’ projects

        premium_icon $415m, 700 jobs for ‘shovel-ready’ projects

        News Queensland is set for a $415 million infrastructure spending splurge

        Major cash boost for Central Queensland roads

        premium_icon Major cash boost for Central Queensland roads

        News The projects include upgrading the Peak Downs Highway at Mackay and Eton.