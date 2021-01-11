Menu
Man rushed to hospital after being struck by bus

by Nathan Edwards, Thomas Morgan
11th Jan 2021 3:18 PM
A man has been struck by a bus this afternoon in inner-city Brisbane, causing traffic disruption at a major intersection.

Emergency services, including paramedics, police and fire & emergency arrived on scene at the intersection of Grey and Melbourne Street at South Bank just after 1pm.

It's believed the man was struck while the bus was travelling in a separate bus lane.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a man was in a stable condition with a head injury, with no life threatening injuries.

Queensland Police were on scene diverting traffic, but South Bank traffic was flowing freely again by 2.30pm.

