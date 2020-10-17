Man rushed to hospital after collision with Aussie icon

A motorbike rider collided with a kangaroo in the early hours of this morning on Nambour Connection Road, near The Big Pineapple. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

A man in his 60s was rushed to hospital in the early hours of this morning after colliding with an Australian icon on a pre-dawn motorbike ride.

The rider struck a kangaroo about 2.55am on Nambour Connection Rd, Woombye, just near The Big Pineapple.

Critical care paramedics were among the Queensland Ambulance Service officers called to the scene.

The man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition with chest and abdominal injuries, and he remained in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police Service media spokesman said officers at the scene reported the rider had collided with a kangaroo and suffered internal injuries.

To the south of the region paramedics were also kept busy overnight, with a three vehicle crash at Wamuran which involved seven patients just after 10pm Friday.

Paramedics assessed the seven patients, five of which were children, and the two adults, after the crash on the D'Aguilar Highway.

Two adults in their 30s and a child were taken to Caboolture Hospital with minor injuries, while the other four patients declined transport to hospital.