SNAKE BITE: A Central Queensland man has been bitten by a snake.

A man has been hospitalised after he was bitten by a snake in regional Central Queensland.

The male in his 50s was bitten on his lower leg about 11.20am on Saturday while at a private residence at Dixalea, south of Dululu, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

He was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.