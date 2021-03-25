Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Episode 9 - Snowtown: The bodies in barrels
News

Man rushed to hospital after stabbing

by SAM FLANAGAN
25th Mar 2021 1:54 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A a crime scene has been established after a man was stabbed in Townsville this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service were called to a home on Bowen Rd in Rosslea just after 11am after reports of a man being stabbed in the neck.

It's believed the man is in his 40s.

Man stabbed in Bowen Road, Rosslea. Picture: Evan Morgan
Man stabbed in Bowen Road, Rosslea. Picture: Evan Morgan


A spokeswoman for the QAS said paramedics treated a man with wound injuries on scene and have transported him to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service said the man was not cooperative with police.

A woman has been taken into custody over the incident.

Man stabbed in Bowen Road, Rosslea. Picture: Evan Morgan
Man stabbed in Bowen Road, Rosslea. Picture: Evan Morgan


Originally published as Man rushed to hospital after stabbing

More Stories

editors picks stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sexual harassment called out as parties unite over attitudes

        Premium Content Sexual harassment called out as parties unite over attitudes

        News Queensland’s leaders have shared harrowing stories of sexual harassment in an emotional sitting of state parliament. READ THEIR STORIES

        'Paint the Port' annual art competition winners announced

        Premium Content 'Paint the Port' annual art competition winners announced

        News The annual competition attracted a record number of entries, including high school...

        Woman injured in after-dark crash

        Premium Content Woman injured in after-dark crash

        News She was transported to hospital by Queensland Ambulance Service.

        Salty mine water released into CQ river ‘within the limits’

        Premium Content Salty mine water released into CQ river ‘within the limits’

        Environment A mining company recently released water into the Nogoa River that was more than...