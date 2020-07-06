Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Man rushed to hospital after stabbing

Lachlan Mcivor
6th Jul 2020 8:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN Ipswich man was rushed to hospital last night in a serious condition after suffering stab wounds to various parts of his body.

The 23-year-old man was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital with neck and torso injuries, with the High Acuity Response Unit on board.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the two men were known to each other.

The alleged incident occurred in Videroni St, Bundamba at 7.25pm last night.

"He has gotten some stab wounds to various parts of his body," the spokeswoman said.

"He was taken to the PA Hospital in a serious but stable condition."

More Stories

bundamba crime
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police slam drink drivers for risking lives

        premium_icon Police slam drink drivers for risking lives

        Crime Cops busted a Slade Point man, who allegedly blew almost three times the legal blood alcohol limit

        Anglo flags ongoing combustion risk at Grosvenor mine

        premium_icon Anglo flags ongoing combustion risk at Grosvenor mine

        News Second blast believed to have occurred only a month after the Grosvenor...

        This week’s political news in five minutes

        premium_icon This week’s political news in five minutes

        Politics Seven things our local pollies said and did in Mackay this week.

        ‘Illegal’ police search nets guns, drugs and cash

        premium_icon ‘Illegal’ police search nets guns, drugs and cash

        Crime ‘What right do they have to do that’: Magistrate questions police search of vehicle...