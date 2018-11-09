Menu
Login
Paramedics were called to a Yeerongpilly property about 9.20am after a man was injured by a 500kg concrete sheet falling. Picture: File photo
Paramedics were called to a Yeerongpilly property about 9.20am after a man was injured by a 500kg concrete sheet falling. Picture: File photo
News

Man crushed by 500kg concrete sheet

by Jacob Miley
9th Nov 2018 10:08 AM

A MAN's legs have been crushed by concrete sheeting at a property in Brisbane's south.

Paramedics were called to Soden St, Yeerongpilly, after reports 500kg of concrete sheeting fell on an elderly man about 9.20am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man had suffered "serious leg injuries" but was otherwise stable.

It is understood construction work is being completed at the property, which emergency services understood was a residential property.

In a separate incident, a man has suffered a serious hand injury in a workplace incident in Brisbane's north this morning.

Paramedics responded to the incident at an address on Nudgee Rd, Nudgee, just before 9am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the patient's hand was reportedly trapped in a truck's door for up to 20 minutes.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, suffered "significant" hand injuries and was taken to Royal Brisbane Hospital in a stable condition.

ambulance crushed editors picks injury worker

Top Stories

    Store memories forever

    Store memories forever

    News App makes storing memories simple for parents.

    • 9th Nov 2018 10:00 AM
    Big bucks from a little fella

    Big bucks from a little fella

    News Eric Studt's huge effort for Day for Daniel.

    Emerald excited for new business venture

    Emerald excited for new business venture

    News Local business owners look forward to new business venture.

    Celebrating for good cause

    Celebrating for good cause

    News Locals gathered to celebrate the Melbourne Cup and raise money.

    Local Partners