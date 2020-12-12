Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Four people were taken to hospital after a vehicle crashed into a tree on Friday night in Purga
Four people were taken to hospital after a vehicle crashed into a tree on Friday night in Purga
News

Man seriously hurt, four hospitalised after tree crash

Lachlan Mcivor
12th Dec 2020 8:57 AM | Updated: 9:31 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN in his 30s was seriously injured and three others were hospitalised after their vehicle crashed into a tree in Ipswich last night.

Paramedics, including Critical Care and the High Acuity Response Unit, attended the single-vehicle crash on Glencairn Rd in Purga.

They arrived at 7.45pm on Friday.

Four patients were treated at the scene.

A woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s both suffered minor chest injuries and were taken to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions.

A woman in her 30s was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

A man in his 30s sustained head, leg, pelvic and suspected spinal injuries and was transported in a serious but stable condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

crash editors picks queensland
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman injured in serious incident on CQ property

        Premium Content Woman injured in serious incident on CQ property

        News Emergency services rushed to the site after reports involving farm machinery.

        Queensland Alumina like you’ve never seen it before

        Premium Content Queensland Alumina like you’ve never seen it before

        News Queensland Alumina Limited was the biggest engineering feat of its time ever in the...

        What can CQ expect from the weekend’s weather?

        Premium Content What can CQ expect from the weekend’s weather?

        News A low pressure system could develop from a trough south-east off the coast of...

        Moranbah dad to spend Xmas behind bars over assault claims

        Premium Content Moranbah dad to spend Xmas behind bars over assault claims

        Crime The brutal alleged attack left a 47-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.