Police were called to the unit block just after 10.30pm. Picture: File photo
News

Man seriously hurt, police injured in fire

by Jo Glover
13th Dec 2020 7:52 AM
A 60-year-old man has suffered significant burns in a unit fire last night. Three police officers were injured rescuing him.

Emergency services were called to the unit block, on McDonald Street in South Mackay, just after 10.30pm Saturday.

Police said the unit was "fully involved in fire" when officers arrived.

"Police forced entry to the building through a window after hearing the 60-year-old man inside," police said in a statement.

"The three officers rescued him from the building and immediately commenced first aid."

The man was taken to hospital with significant burns to his body.

The senior constable and two constables who rescued him were assessed for smoke inhalation.

A crime scene was established as police investigate the cause of the fire.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity around McDonald Street between 10pm and 10.30pm is encouraged to contact police.

