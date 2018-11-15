Menu
SERIOUS INJURIES: Two men have been hurt in a crash at Killarney.
Man seriously injured in crash outside Warwick

Elyse Wurm
by
15th Nov 2018 6:40 AM

TWO men in their 20s have been injured in a crash on Warwick-Killarney Rd with one man in a serious but stable condition.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said the man sustained head, abdominal and back injuries.

He has been transported to Warwick Hospital but a rescue helicopter may be called to transfer the man to a different hospital.

The second man sustained head and back injuries and is in a stable condition.

Both men were injured in a two-vehicle crash at Killarney about 5.15am.

The spokeswoman said one of the cars rolled over in the crash.

A spokesman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said Warwick-Killarney road was closed while emergency services and Southern Downs Regional Council clean debris from the area.

