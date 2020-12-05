Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man in his 50s has been seriously injured during an alleged fight with a group of teens riding scooters.
A man in his 50s has been seriously injured during an alleged fight with a group of teens riding scooters.
Crime

Man seriously injured in fight with teens on scooters

by Nathan Edwards
5th Dec 2020 10:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been rushed to hospital after an alleged altercation with a group of teenagers.

Emergency services were called to King George Square in Brisbane City about 1am on Saturday.

Police allege the man in his 50s initially approached the group of seven teens who were riding on scooters in the square, and voiced displeasure with them being there.

The man is then alleged to have had an altercation with one of the teens, which resulted in him receiving a head injury.

He was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Originally published as Man seriously injured in inner-city fight with teens on scooters

crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Court orders Ports Corp hand over dredging diary

        Premium Content Court orders Ports Corp hand over dredging diary

        News Staff at Gladstone Ports Corporation have been ordered to search their work sites for any documents.

        Police crack down on road safety after Emerald fatality

        Premium Content Police crack down on road safety after Emerald fatality

        News Investigations continue into the death of an Emerald man after his vehicle crashed...

        Scholarship offered to research the health of Fitzroy Basin

        Premium Content Scholarship offered to research the health of Fitzroy Basin

        News $2000 is being offered to attract a CQUniversity student to research the health of...

        Station hand drink-driver almost three times the limit

        Premium Content Station hand drink-driver almost three times the limit

        Crime Magistrate warns of dire consequences when drink-drivers take the risk.