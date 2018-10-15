Menu
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service were called to a workplace accident in Pheasant Creek on Monday morning.
Breaking

Man seriously injured in workplace farming incident

Shayla Bulloch
by
15th Oct 2018 1:32 PM

A MAN was flown to hospital in a serious condition this morning after a workplace incident in Central Queensland.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to an address at Pheasant Creek around 9.20am where a man in his 30s came into contact with a piece of farming equipment.

On arrival, two paramedics stabilised the man who had a significant arm injury after the equipment reportedly fell on him.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service were called to attend the workplace on Wowan Westwood Rd around 9.30am.

 

The man was stabilised and within 20 minutes of lifting from the scene, CapRescue arrived at Rockhampton Hospital.

He was immediately admitted for further medical attention.

qas racq capricorn helicopter rescue service tmbbreakingnews workplace incident workplace injury
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

