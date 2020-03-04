Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man allegedly poured petrol on himself before catching on fire in a Fraser Coast school.
A man allegedly poured petrol on himself before catching on fire in a Fraser Coast school.
News

School fire horror: Coast man sets himself alight

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
4th Mar 2020 12:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is fighting for his life after catching on fire in a Fraser Coast school last night.

Police allege the man doused himself with petrol before igniting while dealing with officers.

Officers were called to a Granville park around 11pm.

"Upon arrival, officers observed the man who ran from police into the Granville State School with a jerry can and lighter," a spokesperson said.

When approached by police the man allegedly poured petrol on himself.

"Officers attempted to communicate with the man, however the incident resulted in the male igniting," the spokesperson said.

"Police rendered immediate assistance, however the man received significant injuries from burns and was transported to the Maryborough Hospital."

He was later flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The matter is being investigated by the Ethical Standards Command and is subject to oversight by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

If you need help, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

More Stories

Show More
brisbane fire granville maryborough police news state school
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Golden opportunity to expand rural tourism

        premium_icon Golden opportunity to expand rural tourism

        Travel Older travellers searching for sunshine and gold can find it in the outback oasis of Clermont

        Young CQ dancer enters world class ballet academy

        premium_icon Young CQ dancer enters world class ballet academy

        News The 14-year-old will work alongside the industry’s best as part of the prestigious...

        Excavator bucket linked to mine death not fully examined

        premium_icon Excavator bucket linked to mine death not fully examined

        News Daniel Springer died at a CQ mine in 2017 from a head injury.

        NAMED: Every candidate running in Central Highlands election

        premium_icon NAMED: Every candidate running in Central Highlands election

        News See the full list of nominees for the Central Highlands Regional Council.