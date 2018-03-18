Man shaves for fourth time

DEDICATION: Mick 'Grizzly' Adams will be taking part in the World's Greatest Shave for a fourth time.

ROCKHAMPTON man Mick "Grizzly” Adams will be shaving his hair and beard for the fourth time tomorrow night as part of the Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave.

The Grizzly's Towing and Freight owner and operator said he was encouraged to shave for a cure six years ago after witnessing the tragedy of leukaemia in his personal life.

"I have a friend who has been battling leukaemia for the last 11 years, my great-aunt passed away from it and I had a close family friend's son die at the age of 17,” he said.

"Losing my hair and beard every two years is a small price to pay if I can raise money and save someone's life from leukaemia.

"It's only hair, everyone tells me that it won't grow back but it grows back every time.

"To me it is showing the community you are supporting people who are going through treatment, they don't have a choice in losing their hair.”

Mr Adams takes part in the shave for a cure every two years and has a rule.

"My rule is once I shave it all off, I don't cut or shave it for two years, until the next time I participate for the World's Greatest Shave,” he said.

"People don't recognise me, it takes them about a month to start recognising who I am.”

Over the past three shaves, he has managed to raise more than $27,000 for the Leukaemia Foundation.

"I have a goal of $10,000 and so far I have raised around $3600, with more to come,” he said.

"I haven't had a single person turn me down and say they could not support the cause. I think everyone sees the World's Greatest Shave as a good cause.”

Mr Adams is looking forward to the day and said he finds it "uplifting”.

"I love my hair and my beard but the atmosphere it creates when people see the shave take place is an unreal feeling,” he said.

"People tell me I am crazy but I just tell them I'm not because I know the reason why I am doing it.”

He said he planned on participating again in 2020.

"My goal is to reach $50,000,” he said.

"In 2022 if I have no hair left on my head but I can still grow a beard, then I'll continue to trim that off.

"I will keep participating as long as I have hair on my body, they don't call me Grizzly for nothing.”

Mr Adams will be shaving his hair and beard at the Blackwater Coal Capital Speedway tomorrow night.

To donate, go to www. worldsgreatestshave.com, click on "sponsor” and search for Mick Adams.