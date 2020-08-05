Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The scene of the incident at Mt Gravatt East
The scene of the incident at Mt Gravatt East
Crime

Man shot after Qld cop stabbed in face

by Thomas Chamberlin, Kate Kyriacou & Elise Williams
5th Aug 2020 6:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A policewoman has opened fire on a man after her partner was stabbed in the face during a domestic violence call-out in Brisbane's south.

It is understood the two officers attended an address at Hillgrove St, Mt Gravatt East, about 5pm to serve domestic violence paperwork when they were allegedly confronted by a man wielding a knife.

The male officer was slashed in the face, just under his eye, before his partner fired her weapon several times.

 

 

Multiple police and ambulance crews raced to the scene, with an ambulance spokesperson saying two people were taken to hospital.

The alleged knifeman was understood to be in a critical condition.

A crime scene has been declared.

Hillgrove St (and surrounds) are blocked off at Broadwater Rd in Mt Gravatt East.

Photos from residents show the street locked down by police, with more than 12 police vehicles in attendance.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man shot after cop stabbed in face

crime editors picks man shot police queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SUBURB GUIDE: Find out what your property is worth

        Premium Content SUBURB GUIDE: Find out what your property is worth

        Property There were 2246 properties sold in 2019-20, including 287 units, in the Mackay – Isaac – Whitsunday patch.

        FULL REPLAY: Aaron Payne Cup and Cowboys Challenge

        Premium Content FULL REPLAY: Aaron Payne Cup and Cowboys Challenge

        Sport TCC comes from behind to score memorable win against Townsville powerhouse.

        Prestigious beef brand to be served in select CQ pubs

        Premium Content Prestigious beef brand to be served in select CQ pubs

        News Hotels across Central Queensland will showcase some of the country’s best beef, for...