Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are on the scene after a man was allegedly shot in Ravenhall about 8.30am on Wednesday. Picture: Channel 9
Police are on the scene after a man was allegedly shot in Ravenhall about 8.30am on Wednesday. Picture: Channel 9
Crime

Man shot at Melbourne worksite

by Anthony Piovesan
9th Dec 2020 9:31 AM

A man has been shot at a worksite in Melbourne's west on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services rushed to the Rebecca Drive site in Ravenhall about 8.30am and discovered a man with a "non-life threatening gunshot wound" to his upper body.

Workers on site restrained a man on scene until police arrived.

Chaos has unfolded at a worksite in Melbourne’s outer west after a man allegedly shot a worker. Picture: Channel 9
Chaos has unfolded at a worksite in Melbourne’s outer west after a man allegedly shot a worker. Picture: Channel 9


The man, believed to be in his 80s, is assisting police with their inquiries.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined, and the investigation remains ongoing.

More to come

Originally published as Man shot at Melbourne worksite

More Stories

crime editors picks melbourne ravenhall

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grandma's BBQ sauce bottle more than what it appears

        Premium Content Grandma's BBQ sauce bottle more than what it appears

        Crime Grandma’s caravan was searched by police, who found the item on the table.

        CQ footy fans, see where you can meet ‘The King’

        Premium Content CQ footy fans, see where you can meet ‘The King’

        Rugby League Wally Lewis to promote his new book and ‘talk a hell of a lot about rugby league’...

        Thieves steal 100+ items from small CQ jewellery store

        Premium Content Thieves steal 100+ items from small CQ jewellery store

        News Within five minutes the perps pried open the doors before smashing windows and...

        Water slides near lightning strike at school

        Premium Content Water slides near lightning strike at school

        News The Department of Education has issued a statement about Tuesday afternoon’s...